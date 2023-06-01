MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say they've arrested a once intoxicated motorist who allegedly injured three people in a crash in downtown Moses Lake on Sunday.
At about 9:42 p.m., a statement written by Moses Lake police reports that a Jeep struck a Nissan in the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. After striking the vehicle, the Jeep collided with two buildings and fled the scene.
However, the wanted driver happen to leave behind their front license plate at the site of the crash. A short time later, the driver of the Jeep was found in his vehicle during an overdose call.
Police arrested the Jeep driver for DUI and felony hit-and-run. The names of the hit-and-run suspect and the injured parties involved has not been disclosed by police.
We'll have more information when it becomes available.