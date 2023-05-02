WENATCHEE - Police officials say a corrections deputy nearly lost their life to a group beating inflicted by inmates at the Chelan County Jail on Monday.
Authorities say it was learned that a corrections deputy had been knocked to the floor and was repeatedly hit with improvised weapons while also being kicked and hit.
A second corrections deputy intervened and stopped the assault.
Through a review of video surveillance, it was determined that 24-year-old Benito Licea of Wenatchee started the attack by striking the corrections deputy, knocking him to the floor and continuing to attack him. 28-year-old Havier Valdez of East Wenatchee joined the attack and began, from what it appeared as, stabbing the corrections deputy in the head.
Authorities believe the attack was premeditated with Licea and Valdez talking to each other on camera shortly before the assault.
The jail guard sustained several puncture wounds and lacerations to the head, neck, arm and hand. He was treated at Central Washington Hospital.
Licea and Valdez face charges of attempted aggravated first-degree murder, prison riot and weapons possession by prisoner. They remain in custody at the Chelan County Jail. The makeshift weapons used in the attack were not smuggled into the jail.
The identity of the injured corrections officer is being withheld at this time. We'll have more information as it becomes available.