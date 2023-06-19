ELLENSBURG - An Ellensburg man with a gunshot wound now sits in the Kittitas County Jail after he was shot by State Troopers on Friday near Snoqualmie Pass.
On Friday evening, Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry reported that a man was wanted after assaulting his significant other in the 700 block of Mountain View Avenue.
Police say the suspect was intoxicated and took the victim's car after the domestic violence assault occurred. Police say the suspect fled the area and had driven a long distance westward on I-90.
According to KOMO News, the suspect was shot by State Troopers after he reportedly tried to ram his vehicle into one of their patrol cruisers during a traffic stop for erratic driving.
The conflict with Washington State Patrol occurred on I-90 in North Bend, just west of the SR 18 on-ramp.
As far as Ellensburg police are concerned, the suspect faces charges of second-degree assault, domestic violence and taking a vehicle without permission. The suspect likely faces additional charges out of King County stemming from the incident involving troopers.