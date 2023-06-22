In a recent development surrounding the tragic incident at The Gorge Amphitheatre's campground in Washington, the police detective who shot and wounded the soldier accused of the killings is now revealed to be a plaintiff in a gun rights lawsuit filed against the state. Edgar Salazar, a member of the Moses Lake Police Department, has joined forces with five other individuals and organizations in challenging Washington state's ban on the sale of certain semi-automatic weapons.
The lawsuit, which also includes Millard Sales, a gun store in Ephrata; Guardian Arms, a gun store in Moses Lake; Alliance for Gun Responsibility; and the Silent Majority Foundation based in Pasco, will have a hearing on Friday, June 23, at the Thurston County Courthouse. The case was transferred from Grant County to Thurston County for the hearing.
Salazar gained recognition for his swift and decisive action during the incident, where he shot and wounded James M. Kelly, the accused shooter. Kelly, a U.S. Army specialist assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, allegedly shot and killed two people at the campground and wounded three others. Prior to the shootings, he had reportedly shot his girlfriend, causing severe injuries.
The Silent Majority Foundation, in a blog post, hailed Salazar as a hero for his courageous response. The foundation also encouraged its followers to gather at the courthouse on Friday to offer peaceful support and prayers as the plaintiffs seek a temporary restraining order against the ban on the sale of certain semi-automatic weapons.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed the ban, referred to as a ban on assault weapons, into law in April, following a request by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The legislation, SHB 1240, aims to address gun violence in the state. Governor Inslee cited evidence from the period between 1994 and 2004, when a federal assault weapons sales ban was in effect, indicating a 70% reduction in mass shooting fatalities. However, the Silent Majority Foundation argues that the ban infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens without effectively curbing crime.
It is worth noting that the suspect in the Gorge campground shootings reportedly used a handgun rather than an assault weapon. The Washington State Patrol revealed that Kelly was under the influence of psilocybin mushrooms during the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival. Allegedly, he believed the world was ending, leading him to open fire on people at the campground.
As the hearing approaches, the gun rights lawsuit against Washington state has garnered attention, drawing contrasting viewpoints from proponents of stricter gun control measures and those advocating for the preservation of Second Amendment rights. The outcome of the hearing may have significant implications for gun legislation in the state, and the case continues to fuel an ongoing debate surrounding gun rights and public safety.