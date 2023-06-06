MOSES LAKE - A clerk at the North Stratford Mini Market in Moses Lake was surprised with bullets instead of dollar bills Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Moses Lake Police stated that a man walked into the store, selected an energy drink from the cooler, walked up to the counter and set down a 9mm handgun magazine.
Police say the man reportedly walked out of the store with the drink after setting down the ammo magazine on the clerk's counter.
The clerk contacted police alleging theft, and the man was confronted by cops a short time later. The man told police he bartered for the drink.
No arrests were made, but the suspect was permanently trespassed from the fuel station.