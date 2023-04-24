EAST WENATCHEE - A 16-year-old East Wenatchee girl is behind bars after rolling her friend's car while driving intoxicated, according to East Wenatchee police.
At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, East Wenatchee police say the teen driver was traveling at 100 mph towards the corner of Eastmont Avenue and 9th Street when she lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times into a grassy patch next Merrill and Week Orthodontics.
Miraculously, the teen driver and her passenger, 19-year-old Jennifer Osorio-Sanchez, sustained only minor injuries.
The car belonged to Osorio-Sanchez.
The teen was arrested for DUI.