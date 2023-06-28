MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is calling for volunteers to participate in a pioneering project aimed at monitoring blue-green algae in Moses Lake. The initiative involves developing a new app in collaboration with the Moses Lake Watershed Council and Grant County Conservation District, which will allow residents and visitors to check lake water conditions before heading out for water activities.
To make this program a success, the health district is seeking dedicated volunteers who can collect water samples and take photos of the lakes on a weekly basis. The data gathered will be uploaded to the app, providing real-time updates on water quality and the presence of blue-green algae.
The plan is to divide Moses Lake into six testing zones, with volunteers collecting samples from multiple locations within each zone. This targeted approach will enable more specific advisory signs and warnings, ensuring that people are well-informed about areas affected by algae blooms. By focusing warnings only on affected zones, recreational activities in other areas can continue uninterrupted.
Volunteers do not need any prior experience as training will be provided. Their involvement is crucial in creating a safer and healthier environment for Grant County. Those interested in participating can contact the Grant County Health District here.