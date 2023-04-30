ORONDO - A Chelan man faces multiple charges after colliding with another vehicle while intoxicated near Orondo on Saturday.
At about 4:40 p.m., Washington State Troopers say 29-year-old Adrain Tiburcio-Lopez was going north on SR 97 when he tried to make a left turn onto Suncove Road.
Troopers say Adrain failed to yield and a car struck him on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the road and on the shoulder.
Adrain's passenger, who is unknown, got out of the vehicle and ran; they remain at large.
Only one of the four people riding in the car were hurt. Germane Morales was injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital.
Adrain was arrested for Vehicular Assault and DUI.