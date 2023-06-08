HATTON – Two people are injured after a pickup truck collided with a dump truck west of Hatton on Thursday.
Washington State Troopers say the wreck happened four miles away from Hatton on SR 26 at around 12:20 p.m.
A Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Perejitei Bekewe was going north on Johnson Rd, approaching SR 26 when he failed to yield at the stop sign. The pickup truck entered SR 26 and struck a dump truck driven by 52-year-old Anthony Williamson.
Bekewe hit the bed of the dump truck, causing Bekewe to completely spin around, striking the dump truck twice. The dump truck driver overcorrected on impact, causing the big rig to roll onto its driver’s side 50 feet off road.
Both drivers were injured and transported to local hospitals.
Bekewe is being faulted in the crash for ‘failure to yield.’ Both vehicles had only one occupant.
Cities of origin were not disclosed in the press memo given to Source ONE News.