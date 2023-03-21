MOSES LAKE - A junior at Moses Lake High School is going great lengths in trying to get 2023 graduation ceremony seats for two students who would have graduated this year, but died by suicide several years ago.
Shyanne Otto of Moses Lake has started a petition calling for two reserved seats, each set aside for Valarie Jo Bashaw, a 13 year old girl who took her own life on June 17, 2018 because of online bullying and 14 year old Michael Zavala Vasquez who died a self-inflicted death on September 15, 2019.
Shyanne's mother says her daughter was close with Valarie, and the two were on cheer squad together while attending classes at Frontier Middle School. As for Michael, she says Shyanne didn't know him, but her own brushes with mental health struggles inspired her vouch for him in having a seat at this year's graduation ceremony as well.
Shyanne started a petition seeking community support on the seats for Valarie and Michael after their family and friends reached out for such recognition.
The petition was started one day ago and has already recorded 1,141 signatures.
On her petition page, Shyanne says she approached the school district about the idea.
"I have been told over and over by staff that graduation should not be seen as a 'suicide memorial' but as a 'celebration of our students that did graduate.' We need to bring awareness to our Moses Lake School District students that we have lost due to suicide as well as celebrate them during this big milestone in teenagers lives," Shyanne wrote.
Shyanne's mom says her daughter isn't giving up; she'll be at this Thursday's Moses Lake School Board meeting to advocate for the idea.
To sign the petition, click here.