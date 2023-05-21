helicopter

Photo: Life Flight

CASHMERE - A Peshastin man was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after his motorcycle collided with an SUV near Cashmere on Saturday.

State Troopers say 41-year-old Aiken Peterson of Peshastin was going west on US 2 just west of Cashmere when he was passed by 19-year-old Cole Warman, who was going in the same direction.

During the pass, Troopers say Peterson collided with Warman's SUV causing Peterson to wreck.

Peterson was wearing a helmet but his injuries warranted transport via air ambulance to a Seattle hospital.

The crash happened shortly before sundown at around 8:43 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 