MOSES LAKE - A machete-wielding man caused quite the stir at a Moses Lake casino last Friday.
A Moses Lake Police blotter brief states that shortly before 7 p.m., the man with the large knife was causing a disturbance at Papa's Casino on Stratford Rd.
The police statement reveals that a casino patron was threatened by the armed man at one point. The suspect told the victim that he was going to "cut off his fingers." The victim in the case opted not to press charges. The suspect and the victim did not know each other, according to police, and the reason as to why the suspect threatened the victim was not disclosed.
Owners of the casino described the suspect as 'homeless' and he was not a customer.
Instead, the man with the machete was permanently trespassed from the casino and Lake Bowl.