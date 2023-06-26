OTHELLO - An investigation is underway in the deputy-involved shooting of a suspect in Othello on Sunday. At around 2 p.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were assisting Othello Police with a suspect within the city limits. The suspect was shot in the area of S. Kulm Rd. and SR 26. None of the public, officers or deputies were hurt during the incident. Details are limited at this time. There's no word on the condition of the person who was shot. The Central Basin Investigate Team has been activated and will release more information soon.
Person shot in deputy-involved shooting in Othello
- Shawn Goggins
