EPHRATA - The Grant County coroner's office has identified the victim killed in an early morning shooting in Moses Lake on Sunday.
The coroner's office reported that 36-year-old Jeremy Flores of Moses Lake was killed by a bullet to the head.
The motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed by Moses Lake Police, but Source ONE News is in the process of obtaining more details about the situation leading up to the killing. A GoFundMe revealed that Flores was the father of four children.
Two other people were shot and injured; their identities remain unknown at this point. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Loop Drive.
The gunman in the case is reportedly still at large. We'll have more information about the shooting as it becomes available.