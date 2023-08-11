The Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial event that delights skywatchers around the globe, is set to reach its peak around the night of Aug. 12 and before dawn on Aug. 13, 2023, according to the science site Royal Museums Greenwich. Experts are predicting an extraordinary show this year, as the moon will only be 10% illuminated, allowing for a clearer view of the meteors.
The Perseids are caused by Earth passing through the debris – bits of ice and rock – left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed close to Earth in 1992. These fragments heat up as they enter Earth's atmosphere, streaking a vivid path across the sky and reaching temperatures of over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,650 Celsius). Traveling at a speed of 133,200 mph (214,365 kph), most of the Perseids are tiny, about the size of a sand grain, and almost none of them hit the ground.
Swift-Tuttle, discovered by astronomers Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in 1862, is the largest object known to repeatedly pass by Earth with a nucleus of around 16 miles (26 kilometers) wide. The next pass is expected in 2126, and if predictions hold, it could be a spectacular naked-eye comet, similar in brightness to the 1997 Hale-Bopp comet.
Compared to last year, where the full moon affected the Perseids by washing out fainter meteors, this year's reduced moonlight is expected to provide minimal disturbance. According to NASA, viewers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour during the Perseid's peak. This is significant compared to some outburst years, like in 2016, when the rate reached between 150-200 meteors per hour.
For optimal viewing, skywatchers are advised to look up and to the north, with those in southern latitudes looking towards the northeast. The best time to witness this celestial spectacle is in the pre-dawn hours. The experience will offer viewers a chance to see fragments of Comet Swift-Tuttle, a cosmic giant that last made its presence known three decades ago, burn up in a bright burst of light.
The Perseids have always fascinated astronomers and enthusiasts alike. This year's event promises to be one of the best in recent memory due to the favorable lunar conditions. Whether you are an amateur stargazer or an experienced observer, the sky on the nights of Aug. 11-12 will be a must-see, offering a breathtaking display that is a testament to the beauty and mystery of our universe.
For more detailed information on the Perseids and guidance on viewing, visit NASA's website and space.com, or consult local astronomy clubs and observatories in your area. The Perseid meteor shower is not only a thrilling phenomenon but a connection to the vast and fascinating cosmos that awaits our exploration.
Source: NASA, Royal Museums Greenwich, space.com