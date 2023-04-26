ELLENSBURG – Pepsi, a longtime sponsor of the Ellensburg Rodeo, is putting the event’s official 100th anniversary mural on its cans this summer.
Held every Labor Day weekend since 1923, the Ellensburg Rodeo is ranked among the top 10 rodeo events in America.
Ellensburg Rodeo sponsorship director and local farmer, Carl Jensvold says Pepsi approached the rodeo about the printing of the event mural on its cans. In 1998, Pepsi did the same thing for the rodeo’s 75th anniversary celebration.
Jensvold says Yakima Bottling Group out of Yakima spearheaded the customized labeling effort. The distributor must seek permission from Pepsi corporate to print the mural on its cans.
“It’s just a tremendous show of support for our longterm partnership and huge marketing exposure for our event,” Jensvold told Source ONE News. “People are going to collect them.”
Jensvold says the rodeo already received some protype cans showing what it will look like. He says cost of the custom printing on the cans is absorbed by Pepsi, not the rodeo.
Jensvold says millions of cans will have the Ellensburg Rodeo mural and they’ll be sold throughout the Yakima and Kittitas valleys from Memorial Day through Labor Day.