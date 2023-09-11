CLE ELUM - Two people are dead after they illegally crossed I-90 after dark on Sunday, according to state officials.
Washington State Troopers say the victims crossed the westbound lanes sometime close to 8:51 p.m. Four different vehicles hit the pair who died at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released and will not be released until family is fully notified of their demise.
24-year-old Stephanie Hernandez of Benton City was the first vehicle that hit one or both of the pedestrians. A man from Edgewood, Washington, a woman from Tacoma and a male from Hooper, Washington were the three other motorists involved.
It's uknown as to why the victims were walking across I-90.