MOSES LAKE - A motorist has been penalized after they hit a pedestrian in Moses Lake on Monday.
Preliminary information put out by Moses Lake Police says the report about the collision came in shortly after 1:30 p.m.
It happened in at Broadway Avenue and Stratford Road intersection near Walgreens.
Police reported it as the driver failed to yield for the pedestrian while they were on foot crossing the street in the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, but its not known if they were transported.
The driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian while they were in the crosswalk.