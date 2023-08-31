The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently indicated that the 2023 pear harvest might experience a slight growth over last year's production.
According to an article published by the Capital Press, the current year's production is estimated at 645,000 tons, a minor increase from the 644,000 tons recorded in 2022. Although there's a year-on-year rise, the yield remains average when compared to historical outputs.
Pear Bureau Northwest, the organization representing the fresh pear industry, has validated the USDA's findings and plans to release its forecast in the upcoming weeks. The assessment suggests that while this year's crop isn't exceptionally high, it is moderately better than the previous year.
B.J. Thurlby, the president of the Washington State Fruit Commission and the manager of the federal Processed Pear Committee, mentioned to the Capital Press that the overall crop size is satisfactory. However, there's a noticeable presence of smaller pears in the orchards this year. In terms of the canned pear segment, approximately two-thirds of the harvest has been completed and the process has been smooth so far. The current expectation is that there are around 80,000 tons available, a rise from last year's 74,000 tons of Bartlett pears used for canning.
The USDA's analysis shed light on the challenges faced by Washington and Oregon, the country's leading pear-producing states. An early cold period caused a delay in the blooming phase, which was subsequently followed by a warmer stretch. This caused trees to blossom simultaneously, deviating from the usual pattern of orchards at lower elevations blooming earlier.
An additional challenge this season has been fire blight, a disease resulting from a bacterial infection. The condition is more prevalent in conditions of warm weather, open blossoms, and rain. However, concerns regarding fire blight this year appear to be on par with regular seasons.
The pear industry and consumers are now awaiting the forecast from Pear Bureau Northwest for a more comprehensive view of this year's production.