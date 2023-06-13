MATTAWA - The Paul Lauzier Foundation has awarded the Port of Mattawa $95,000.
The grant money will be used to install a much needed HVAC system in the Mattawa Event Center. The HVAC system would help cool and heat the building, making the atmosphere more comfortable with improved air quality for vendors, customers and private parties.
"We are thrilled to receive the $95,000 grant from the Paul Lauzier Foundation. This grant will not only allow us to create a more comfortable environment for our guests but also open up exciting possibilities for hosting a diverse range of events that will benefit the community," said Lars Leland, Executive Director, of the Port of Mattawa.
The Paul Lauzier Foundation is an Ephrata-based charitable organization that continues to fund community-centered projects throughout the region. The foundation was created following the death of Paul Lauzier, a Grant County farmer, in 1995.
To learn more about the Mattawa Events Center and what is has to offer, visit www.portofmattawa.org/events-center.