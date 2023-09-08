EPHRATA – As the nation solemnly marks another anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 28, in collaboration with Legionnaires, is gearing up to commemorate this day with an evocative display and ceremony on September 11, 2023.
The lawn of the Grant County Courthouse at 35 C St NW, Ephrata, will be adorned with 300 striking banners showcasing images of the Washington Fallen Heroes. This touching tribute serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by brave individuals in the quest for our cherished freedoms.
In a bid to further honor those who continually put their lives on the line for the safety of others, a ceremony has been scheduled at 5:30 pm. The steps of the courthouse will be transformed into a stage where the community is invited to join in recognizing the unwavering dedication of local law enforcement, firefighters, and other First Responders – not forgetting their supportive families.
Projected to span between 45 minutes to an hour, attendees can expect an evening of poignant tributes and gratitude. The conclusion of the ceremony will witness the distribution of the esteemed Blue Star Banners followed by the careful dismantling of the displayed banners.
In a statement, the organizers emphasized the day's significance, "We have the opportunity to honor those whose lives have been lost and show our strength as Americans united by engaging in meaningful service to others." They further encouraged residents to use this Patriot Day as a springboard for service, urging everyone to actively seek and provide assistance wherever needed.
The event will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, and community participation is highly encouraged. If you'd like to contribute to the noble cause of setting up or taking down the banners, reach out to Jane Montaney at 509-760-1433.