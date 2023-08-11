OMAK - A grim discovery was made in the Omak Mountain area of Okanogan County on August 9th, when a hiker reported what appeared to be a blanket wrapped around something, covered with dirt and sticks, emanating the odor of a dead animal.
Following the original report at 5:25 PM, Colville Tribal Police promptly responded and searched the area. At about 6:12 PM, Tribal Law Enforcement located the suspected site, uncovering a partially buried body.
Immediately, the FBI and the Coroner's office were notified, and the area was secured by law enforcement until the following day, August 10th, 2023. Washington State Patrol crime scene unit assisted the Tribe in processing the scene and recovering evidence.
It is believed that the body is that of a white, adult female, although no identification has been made at this point. Several law enforcement agencies were contacted about potential missing individuals matching the description of the deceased, but no matches were found.
The incident has shocked the community, and the investigation is ongoing, with officials urging anyone with information to come forward.
Okanogan County authorities and the Colville Tribal Police are working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, details remain scarce, and officials have not commented on whether they suspect foul play.