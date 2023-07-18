GEORGE - Jokes and laughter during Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded comedy show at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday came to an abrupt halt when someone in the crowd began experiencing a medical emergency.
Shortly before 10 p.m., comedian Stavros Halkias was doing his stand-up routine when he was interrupted by the crew to be informed that he needed to stop as EMTs and paramedics made their way through the crowd near the front of the stage where the person experiencing a medical episode was located.
Comedian and show MC Cipha Sounds directed the crowd to part in order to allow emergency responders access to the subject. The patient was placed onto a gurney and was carted off to safety.
The ordeal was confirmed by spokesperson with CrowdRx and American Medical Response on Tuesday:
Due to patient privacy laws, we cannot discuss the details of a specific transport.
We can confirm that an attendee suffered a medical event during a show at the Gorge Amphitheater on Saturday, July 15. There was a brief pause of the event while first responders from CrowdRX and American Medical Response responded and treated the patient, and then the show resumed without issue.
As the patient was being carried out, Cipha Sounds jokingly remarked, "how embarrassing is it to be that guy right now?"
In serious and sincere fashion, Cipha thanked the patient for attending the show and told them that he hoped they were going to be ok, inciting cheers and support from the crowd.
The patient who was hauled away was reportedly doing ok after being treated at the scene.
Stavros Halkias successfully resumed his routine.