DESERT AIRE - A dog that fled a fatal crash near the Vernita Bridge on June 4 remains lost, according to her owner, Jared Look of Monroe.
Look was riding passenger in the car that caused the crash, according to State Troopers. The collision killed a Seattle woman on SR 243 just west of the bridge.
Freya, the dog, fled the scene of the wreck in the ensuing moments and has never been found.
Freya is appears to be a pit bull or pit bull mix. If you think you saw Freya, please call Jared at 509-571-0224.
Some members of the Desert Aire community have been actively searching for Freya.