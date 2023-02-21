MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting several places where trees have been knocked down due to high winds overnight.
The picture above shows a tree down on Craw Lane in the Larson housing community.
County public works crews are working to get roads cleared but it may take some time due to the number of trees down across the county.
A wind advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday across Grant County. Winds are forecast at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Wind gusts overnight topped 55 mph in Grant County.