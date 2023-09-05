In a move to combat the opioid crisis, Walgreens announced on Tuesday that over-the-counter (OTC) NARCAN® Nasal Spray, a lifesaving medication for opioid overdoses, will be available at its stores and online starting September 5, with nationwide availability set for September 7. This initiative comes on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the medication earlier this year.
Naloxone, the primary ingredient in NARCAN® Nasal Spray, temporarily reverses the life-threatening effects of opioids. Specifically, it works against the depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems caused by opioid overdose, restoring the victim’s ability to breathe.
Kevin Ban, M.D., executive vice president and Walgreens' chief medical officer, emphasized the company’s dedication to expanding public access to the potentially life-saving drug. “We are committed to educating and making it easier for all Americans to have this life-saving medicine available in their first aid kits in case of an emergency,” Ban stated. “We all must recognize that overdoses can happen to anyone, regardless of age, background, or other factors. Providing access to OTC naloxone offers the opportunity for bystanders, friends, and family members to potentially save a life. In the event of an overdose, every second matters.”
Though naloxone provides a crucial initial response, it is not a substitute for professional medical care. Upon noticing signs of an opioid overdose and administering naloxone, it remains crucial to call 911 immediately.
The OTC NARCAN® Nasal Spray is priced at $44.99 and will be available for purchase at Walgreens stores. Locally, you can find a Walgreens store in Moses Lake, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Additionally, Walgreens has partnered with the non-profit organization, End Overdose, to educate the public on the proper use of the nasal spray. End Overdose is dedicated to halting drug-related overdose deaths through a blend of education, medical intervention, and public awareness.