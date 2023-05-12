MOSES LAKE – The Grant County Health District is reporting an outbreak of an unconfirmed illness at a Moses Lake elementary school.
This week, parents were notified of a rapidly spreading sickness that appears to have norovirus-like symptoms, but the exact kind of illness isn’t confirmed yet.
Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson says 9% of Longview Elementary students are out sick with similar symptoms. Adkinson says norovirus is the suspected illness, but more investigation is required before her staff can confirm.
Norovirus inflicts flu-like symptoms and lasts 48-72 hours.
Students at the school are being asked to stay home an additional 48-72 hours after symptoms subside.
Adkinson says “it’s been awhile” since she’s seen a norovirus-like outbreak this occur.
The exact origin of where the illness came from has not been confirmed.
Adkinson says if it is norovirus, it is extremely contagious.
She says the illness has not been reported at other schools in the district and appears to be contained to Longview Elementary.