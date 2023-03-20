SPOKANE — An Othello woman was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for helping sell stolen firearms, one of which was later used in a homicide of a child in Othello.
Alondra Yanez, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to felon in possession of firearms. She was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. The sentence will be served consecutively to a 12 month sentence for second-degree theft in Adams County Superior Court.
According to court records, Guillermo Valdez, a co-defendant, stole 11 firearms during a burglary in Spokane County in Feb, 21, 2021. Yanez then helped Valdez traffic the stolen firearms by advertising the guns on Facebook. One of the firearms sold by Yanez was used in the murder of a 4-year-old child in Othello during a domestic dispute three days after the guns were stolen.
“Ms. Yanez endangered our community by trafficking in stolen firearms,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref stated. “Her conduct directly led to the tragic homicide of a 4-year-old child. I'm grateful for the joint efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement, who helped bring Ms. Yanez to justice and who worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe and our neighborhoods strong.”