OTHELLO - A one-year-old child was involved in a non-criminal vehicle incident in the 800 block of Poncho Villa Lane near Othello on Monday evening. according to Adams County Sheriff's deputies.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office promptly dispatched deputies to the scene, and the child was transported to a local medical center before being moved to a distant facility for further observation.
The Sheriff's Office reminded locals to maintain vigilance when driving, particularly in residential areas.
Updates regarding the toddler's condition will be provided as available.