OTHELLO - Police are giving big props to a second grade teacher in Othello who did exactly what she was supposed to do to protect children during a potentially dangerous situation on Thursday.
An Othello police patrol sergeant was traveling along Olympia Street in Othello when he spotted an individual whom he recognized as a wanted criminal who had an outstanding warrant.
The officer pulled over, exited his vehicle and commanded the wanted man to surrender. Police say the criminal darted off and continued running with the officer in tow.
The wanted man ran towards Hiawatha and eventually ended up on the playground where kids had to run out of the way to avoid him. The officer took the suspect down and within seconds, teacher Lauren Rathbone immediately ran inside, got on the public address system and ordered the school into a lockdown. Staff and teachers quickly helped kids get off the playground and into the school where they were safe.
The suspect was arrested and is charged for eluding.
“This went exactly the way it was supposed to keep kids safe,” Phil Schenk told Source ONE News.
As a result of Mrs. Rathbone’s heroism, Schenk and another officer awarded her the chief’s Excellence Award in person.
“I just wanted to express how happy I was to see how they (school staff) responded,” Schenk told Source ONE News.