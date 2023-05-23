OTHELLO - Because she's younger than the typical runaway, Othello police felt it was necessary to put the public on alert about a missing 12-year-old girl, despite her circumstances.
Othello Police are asking the public to be vigilant about keeping an eye out for Elyza Fuentes. Police felt it was warranted to notify the masses about Fuentes' disappearance because she could be at risk of being trafficked.
Police say Fuentes was declared missing after she failed to show up at home after school on Monday.
At some point, Fuentes phoned her family to tell them she was "out of town," but gave no indication when or if she would return.
Police say they were told that Fuentes and her family had some kind of conflict before she went missing.