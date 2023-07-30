OTHELLO — In a recent sting operation targeting commercial sex exploitation, the Othello Police Department arrested five men from the Columbia Basin area. This action is part of the department's ongoing efforts to combat the trafficking and exploitation of women.
The accused individuals have been identified as Cesar Chavez-Alcala (28) from Connell, WA; Isaias Zarata-Pineda (41) from Moses Lake, WA; Victorino Garcia (45) from Mattawa, WA; Javier Gonzalez-Arroyo (31) from Othello, WA; and Juan Salas-Camacho (61) from Moses Lake, WA.
All five men have been booked on misdemeanor charges of Patronizing a Prostitute and are expected to face these charges in the Othello Municipal Court.
Additionally, the police have launched a human trafficking investigation involving a male suspect, following the interview of a female sex worker during the operation. This individual is under suspicion of Promoting Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class C felony.
The identities of the female sex worker and the male suspect have been withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. More updates are anticipated as the case progresses.