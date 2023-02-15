OTHELLO — Othello police on Tuesday arrested five men accused of patronizing a prostitute.
The arrests were part of a human sex trafficking demand reduction operation targeting sex buyers, according to Othello police.
The five men arrested are:
- 37-year-old Alex Jeronimo-Vasquez of Marlin
- 27-year-old Ismael Pineda-Pineda of Othello
- 51-year-old Ricardo A. Preciado of Othello
- 37-year-old Eustorgio Valentine-Roa of Othello
- 27-year-old Luis F. Perez-Jimenez of Ephrata
The five men were arrested and issued a criminal citation.
“Targeting sex buyers is a crucial aspect of combating human sex trafficking,” Othello police stated. “If there were no buyers there would be no business.”
Othello police ask anyone with information on human sex trafficking to call 509-488-3314. Callers can remain anonymous.