OTHELLO - Adams County deputies arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday after his alleged attempt to rape an 11-year-old early Wednesday.
Manuel Trinidad-Ortiz was identified as the suspect in the incident.
Deputies say it happened in the 600 block of Wagon Rd. in Othello at around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say Trinidad-Ortiz broke into a home and was found by the mother of the child. When the mom went to check on her children, she found him in her child’s bed with his pants, including his underwear, pulled down to his knees, actively spooning the 11-year-old.
Law enforcement was contacted and they eventually intercepted and arrested Trinidad-Ortiz. He now faces charges of suspicion of residential burglary and first-degree attempted rape of a child.
