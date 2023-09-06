OTHELLO - An Othello man likely has some explaining to do to his employer after the potato truck he was driving rolled on to its side near the Potholes Reservoir on Tuesday.
Washington State Troopers say 31-year-old Miguel Fuentes of Othello was driving east on SR 262 when the vehicle “tripped” and slid on to its side while negotiating a curve. The semi and the trailer full of potatoes toppled together.
Authorities say Fuentes was going too fast and he was cited for speeding.
Troopers say Fuentes was not injured, but they did state that he “self-transported” to an Othello Hospital.