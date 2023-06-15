OTHELLO - 29-year-old Felipe Tapia-Perez of Othello has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Tapia-Perez had previously pled guilty on October 27, 2022, to being an Unlawful Alien in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The sentence was imposed after Tapia-Perez's involvement in a tragic incident that resulted in the death of his own child.
According to court documents, the incident occurred on February 27, 2021, when Tapia-Perez engaged in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend inside a vehicle parked outside her residence in Othello. Despite being barred from contacting his partner due to a domestic violence protective order, Tapia-Perez was present during the argument while in possession of a stolen firearm. Tragically, during the altercation, the pistol discharged, and the bullet struck Tapia-Perez's four-year-old child, who was waiting outside the front passenger door window. The child was rushed to Othello Community Hospital but died from his injuries.
It was revealed that Tapia-Perez had purchased at least one of the stolen firearms shortly after eleven firearms were stolen during a residential burglary in Spokane County on February 24, 2021. As an unlawful alien, Tapia-Perez was prohibited from possessing firearms within the United States.
In addition to his federal sentence, Tapia-Perez was also serving an 86-month sentence for manslaughter in the first degree, which was imposed by the Adams County Superior Court. Judge Nielsen ordered that the federal sentence be served concurrently with the state sentence. After his release from confinement, Tapia-Perez will be subject to three years of supervised release.
During the sentencing, Senior Judge Nielsen addressed Tapia-Perez directly, emphasizing the gravity of the case. "You should not have had a firearm. The firearm was loaded. You were in an argument with a woman you are prohibited by a no contact order from being with, but you were with her anyway. You were waving a firearm around, and it resulted in tragedy. The tragedy could not have been worse," stated Judge Nielsen.
United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, following the sentencing, spoke about the Safe Homes, Safe Community Initiative in the Eastern District of Washington, aiming to prevent similar incidents. "Through the Eastern District of Washington's Safe Homes, Safe Community Initiative, we are hoping to stop another incident like this from occurring," she said.
ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson also commented on the case, stating, "This is a significant sentence and one that is well deserved by Mr. Tapia-Perez. He knew he shouldn't have had firearms to begin with, let alone a stolen firearm, but the resulting horrific loss of his child for something so senseless makes this even more tragic."
The investigation into the case was carried out by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Othello Police Department, the Moses Lake Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and the Washington State Patrol. Michael J. Ellis, Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, prosecuted the case.