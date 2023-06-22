OTHELLO - Jon Erickson of Othello is hopeful that his sister, Michelle, is going to pull through after she was severely burned in an apartment fire in Spokane on June 11.
Michelle was born and raised in Othello; she moved to Spokane several years ago with her daughters who are 11 and 13.
Erickson says his sister was sleeping when her bedroom caught fire sometime in the afternoon. Michelle's daughters reportedly saved their mother after she had caught fire, but severe burns had been inflicted.
Erickson says Michelle is losing parts of her body after 20% of her was burned in the blaze. Some of the burns Michelle sustained are considered to be 6th degree burns.
"She has lost her left ear, eye and multiple fingers. There is muscle and skull that is being removed, due to the burns and she will have a long road ahead with the reconstructive surgeries that will be essential, just for her to be released from the hospital," Erickson wrote.
Jon says Michelle's daughters are staying with him and their grandma as their mother tries to recover.
Jon says he's paying for a portion of Michelle's medical bills, but the treatments needed to save Michelle's life are compounding costs, fast. That's why Jon started a GoFundMe in hopes that members of the community will come to together and cover a portion of her hospital expenses.
Jon says Michelle is talking a little, but has been in and out of consciousness over the last week.