OTHELLO - A dog that apparently had a taste of steak, but wanted something fresher was the subject of a response from law enforcement in Othello last week.
On April 17, Adams County Sheriff's officials say a man living in the 2400 block of West SR 26 near Othello called authorities after spotting a dog taking a steak from his outdoor fridge. The witness told deputies the dog took the steak and ran off, returning a short time later.
With the steak likely consumed, the dog then went into the resident's pasture and bit one of his cows on the chest, injuring the animal.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the reporting party apparently caught the canine stealing the steak from his refrigerator on his phone camera.
The dog belonged to the man's neighbor. The rottweiler's name is 'Scooby.' The neighbor now faces a possible citation and authorities may deem the dog as 'dangerous.'