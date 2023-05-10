PASCO - An Othello man's conscience is likely weighing on him now that he's been charged with vehicular homicide after his best friend died in a wreck with him at the wheel last month.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Franklin County prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Juan Lisandor Garcia with vehicular homicide, stemming from a crash that killed 25-year-old Adrian Flores of Othello on April 29.
The crash happened on Glade North Road north of Pasco. Deputies believe Garcia was drunk while driving when the crash happened.
The newspaper reports that Garcia is out of jail on $100,000 and must wear a monitoring device that will detect alcohol consumption.
Court documents obtained by the Tri-City Herald say Garcia and Flores were drinking at a bar with two other women in Pasco before deciding to go to Moses Lake. The two men and their female friends got in a vehicle and drove north. At about 2:30 in the morning, Garcia lost control of the vehicle and rolled 100 feet. Flores was ejected from the vehicle.
Following the crash, court docs revealed that one of the women told authorities that Garcia refused to call 911, and told the women that they should lie to law enforcement. Both women had reportedly lost their phones and one of them managed to get Garcia's phone and call 911. A deputy arrived and Garcia allegedly told him that Flores was driving. That's when one of the women apparently spoke up and called Garcia out for lying.
Garcia is set to be arraigned on May 23.