OTHELLO – At around midnight on August 31, deputies were dispatched to a location on the 600 block of S Kristina Rd in Othello following a suspicious 911 call which abruptly disconnected. Upon investigation, it was determined that the call's origin was from the 2200 block of W Rainier Rd. in Othello, not from the initially reported location.
Upon arrival, deputies ascertained that 38-year-old Othello resident, Isabel Junior Rocha III, allegedly attempted to ignite a trailer and was seen walking away from the scene. Further inquiries revealed that Rocha had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Othello Municipal Court.
Deputies then approached Rocha at his residence to notify him of his arrest. However, Rocha defied orders and refused to leave his home. Given the urgency and the potential risk involved, Deputy Phillips, along with his K9 partner, Nado, was summoned to the scene.
Despite the presence of the K9 unit and continuous advisories to surrender, Rocha remained unwilling, prompting the officers to gain entry to the residence. Sensing the heightened circumstances, Rocha decided to yield and was taken into custody just moments before K9 Nado would have been deployed to assist in his capture.
After a medical evaluation to ensure Rocha's wellbeing, he was incarcerated on charges of suspicion of Arson in the 1st Degree, Harassment, and Resisting Arrest.