OTHELLO - Four known gang members have been arrested for allegedly tagging structures with graffiti around school district properties.
Othello police say the alleged culprits range from ages 12 to 14. The four arrests span over the course of three weeks involving five graffiti incidents.
Police officials say the tagging was found on fences and buildings in the areas of the 600 block of S. 7th St, the 700 block of Ash and the 700 block of 4th St. Police believe the tagging was done around the properties where those responsible for the graffiti attended school.
Authorities say the arrested parties have been charges with gang-related malicious mischief, which is a gross misdemeanor.
The suspects belong to the Nortenos gang.