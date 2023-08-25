OTHELLO - In honor of National French Fry Day last month, Othello, Washington French-fry manufacturer McCain Foods is emphasizing the importance and benefits of regenerative agriculture.
For this venture, the company has taken an exciting route by collaborating with actress Shannon Purser to resurrect her beloved character, Barb Holland, from the popular Netflix series, "Stranger Things."
The unexpected demise of Barb in the show's inaugural season had set the internet abuzz back in 2016. Distraught fans initiated petitions, developed social media campaigns, and even crafted unique merchandise, all in the bid for "justice" for Barb.
Making use of this passionate wave, McCain Foods has launched a campaign, featuring Purser, that elucidates how regenerative agriculture can rejuvenate healthy farming customs. This essentially means reviving robust soil and enhancing biodiversity. The brand has set a target to apply regenerative farming methods to 100% of its potato fields by 2030.
"Sustainability has garnered immense importance, especially among younger consumers," mentioned Matt Kohler, the Managing Director of Canada retail at McCain. "Through this campaign, we aim to resonate with the younger demographic, enlightening them about regenerative agriculture, and ensuring they realize that their buying decisions can render a significant, positive change for our planet."
McCain Foods has consistently been at the forefront when it comes to educating consumers about sustainability and regenerative agriculture. The previous year, they made a splash in the metaverse by launching Regen Fries, fries sourced from regeneratively-grown potatoes, as a pivotal component of their #SaveOurSoil campaign.
In this digital endeavor, the company collaborated with Roblox, providing a platform where the youth could gain insights into the issues currently plaguing the agricultural sector and comprehend the merits of regenerative farming.
This year, by re-introducing the much-missed character of Barb, McCain aims to amplify awareness. Their message is clear: effecting positive transformation can be as straightforward as opting for McCain fries.
Source: McCain Foods