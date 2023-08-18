OTHELLO - Multistar Industries, an Eastern Washington-based supplier of anhydrous ammonia, has been handed a hefty $850,000 fine by a federal judge due to violations involving the chemical trimethylamine (TMA).
The Othello-based family enterprise, situated just 50 miles north of the Tri-Cities, termed the fine as "outrageous" and signaled an intention to appeal, maintaining their compliance with all relevant regulations, according to an article published by the Tri-City Herald.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted that Multistar commenced storage of the perilous TMA in their Othello facility in 2017. Alignment with federal guidelines, however, reportedly only began in 2019, following an EPA-led investigation.
U.S. Judge Thomas Rice, responsible for the steep fine, ordered Multistar Industries to immediately conform to the Clean Air Act's regulations. In addition, the company has been instructed to submit biannual reports over the next five years, showcasing ongoing compliance. Ed Kowalski, representing the EPA Region 10 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, lauded the decision, describing it as a significant stride in curbing chemical accidents.
Highlighting the severity of the infringement, Judge Rice warned that the firm's actions potentially put workers and community members at considerable risk.
Contrarily, Multistar’s regulatory compliance officer, Martin Crowley, rebuffed these claims, asserting that there hasn't been any threat to the community. Crowley emphasized that local agencies and first responders have consistently been informed of TMA's existence at the location for the past five years.
The EPA has leveled five charges against Multistar for breaching the Clean Air Act Risk Management Program, in addition to two breaches of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-know Act. Both these acts are geared towards preempting accidental hazardous chemical leaks, particularly in populous areas.
TMA, a volatile and corrosive compound, finds applications in diverse sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and paper production, and also serves as a gasoline additive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, underscore the paucity of toxicological data concerning TMA.
In his defense, Crowley has disputed the application of the Clean Air Act in this situation, suggesting that TMA is merely transiting through Othello en route to Moses Lake. The chemical is transported to Multistar from Florida by Eastman Chemical Company and is subsequently forwarded to its end recipient, Moses Lake Industries. Crowley posited that the responsibility for overseeing TMA in transit is under the purview of the U.S. Department of Transportation, rather than the Clean Air Act.
EPA findings indicate that since 2019, there has been a surge in TMA storage by Multistar, holding an average of 696,380 pounds, a marked increment from their 156,988-pound average the preceding year.
Moreover, Crowley pointed to what he believes is a discrepancy in the fine's magnitude, noting that other, larger firms with comparable or more severe violations have incurred milder penalties.
This incident is not Multistar's inaugural encounter with the EPA. The company previously agreed to a $135,000 settlement in 2021 over alleged chemical accident prevention breaches. Multistar also settled with the EPA in 2005, 2016, and 2019, attributing these to administrative oversights.