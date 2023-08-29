OTHELLO - Adams County Pet Rescue reports that a group of feral kittens have been rescued from an abusive situation south of Othello.
The animal shelter notified the public on its social media page about the situation on Monday, Aug. 28. Pet Rescue representatives say they managed to eventually take in the feral felines but not before one of them died from the abuse it allegedly suffered at the hands of children living in an apartment complex on the south side of Othello.
Source ONE News solicited more information about the kittens on Tuesday. Pet rescuers say they don't know who the kids are but they do know which apartment complex the abuse was allegedly occurring at.
Initially, a resident provided water and food to the kittens at the complex with the intent of turning them in to Adams County Pet Rescue. However, the cats were eventually intercepted by the children, all of whom are believes to be younger than 14 years old.
Pet Rescue says animal control is in the process of seeking information that will help them identify the children allegedly responsible for the abuse. This isn't the first time they've been caught harming animals, according to rescuers.