OLYMPIA - In a groundbreaking move today, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched a civil rights lawsuit against the corporate giant, O’Reilly Auto Parts. The lawsuit accuses the company of systematically discriminating against and retaliating towards their pregnant employees. O'Reilly Auto Parts operates stores in Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Ephrata, Quincy and Othello.
The filing in the King County Superior Court alleges that O'Reilly has been engaging in illicit practices. This includes unlawfully denying pregnant workers reasonable accommodations such as sitting or resting breaks, limiting lifting, flexibility for restroom breaks, and the provision to pump breastmilk after returning to work postpartum.
Disturbingly, after denying these accommodations, several reports indicate O'Reilly managers retaliating against these women, with actions ranging from demotion to threats of termination and, in some cases, pushing them to either take unpaid leave or quit.
The Attorney General’s Office believes that while at least 22 women have been directly affected by these practices, the actual number is likely much higher, especially considering O'Reilly's extensive presence across Washington, with 169 stores in 27 counties.
Attorney General Ferguson has voiced strong sentiments on the issue, stating, "Pregnant Washingtonians should not have to choose between healthy, safe pregnancies and their livelihoods.” He further pledged to hold O'Reilly and any other employer accountable for endangering the health of their employees and their babies.
The push for this lawsuit began with two separate complaints from pregnant employees. Preliminary investigations indicate at least 134 requests for pregnancy accommodations in Washington from January 2019 to February 2023. Despite these alarming numbers, O'Reilly has remained unresponsive, prompting the Attorney General to take legal action.
Reports from multiple employees suggest a pattern of discrimination and retaliation. Examples include managers forcing employees to lift beyond safe limits set by doctors, verbal harassment, and even physically hiding tools like stools, essential for workers' health and safety.
The lawsuit accuses O'Reilly of multiple violations of both the state’s Healthy Starts Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination. Furthermore, O'Reilly is alleged to have violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by misrepresenting their commitment to safety, wellness, and anti-discrimination in employment.
The lawsuit's aims are manifold. It seeks to halt O'Reilly's unlawful actions, obtain restitution for the affected, and impose civil penalties, including enhanced penalties for violations based on sex discrimination.
The Attorney General’s Office has a history of challenging O’Reilly's discriminatory practices. In 2014, the company was probed for not providing health care benefits to same-sex spouses equally.