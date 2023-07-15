CRESCENT BAR - A vessel overturned in the Columbia River near Crescent Bar on Saturday afternoon, leaving one person missing.
The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and authorities notified the public shortly after 6:34 p.m.
The missing individual was last seen on a floating raft about 50-100 yards from Willow Beach shore.
Despite search efforts until sundown, the man has not been found. Recovery operations will commence on Sunday morning.
The man's family has been notified, and authorities are urging caution and adherence to safety guidelines while enjoying water activities.