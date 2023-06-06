WILSON CREEK - One person has serious injuries after they were hit by a farming trailer just east of Wilson Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say a man was traveling down Road W to SR 28 about six miles east of Wilson Creek when he failed to yield at the stop sign.
The driver entering SR 28 from Road W was struck by a passing vehicle's trailer that was hauling farm equipment.
The causing driver had a serious injury was life flighted to a hospital for treatment.
No one else was hurt.