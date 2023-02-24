LEAVENWORTH - A helicopter crew has recovered one of the three deceased victims who perished in America's worst avalanche of the 2022-2023 winter season on Friday.
In coordination with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescue Team located Seong Cho's body from the base of Colchuck Peak about 12 miles southwest of Leavenworth. Crews were able to recover Mr. Cho’s body from under a thin layer of snow at the GPS coordinates provided by a surviving member of the climbing party. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.
Chelan County Emergency Management Jason Reinfeld says the condition of Cho's body was difficult to determine due to his thick layer of climbing clothes, but he had sustained some facial trauma.
Snohomish County's helicopter rescue team made additional search attempts for the remaining two climbers but they were not located. Reinfeld says the bodies, which are suspected to be deeply buried in the snow, will likely remain there for weeks and/or months until enough snow melts.
Sheriff's officials will not close off the climbing route of where the dead are buried, so climbers traversing the area will need to proceed at their own risk.