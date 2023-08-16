DAVENPORT - One person died in a crash near Davenport on Tuesday.
Washington State Troopers say a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Melinda Curd of Fruitland was going north on SR 25 about six miles north of Davenport when it left the roadway.
Authorities say the vehicle went into a ditch, collided with power pole guide wires and vaulted into an embankment. Melinda Curd died and her passenger, 21-year-old Robert Abrahamson of Fruitland as airlifted to a Spokane hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Robert's grandmother, he has a "concussion, a broken neck, broken cheek bone, deflated lung, 2 broken ribs, and a broken leg or arm."
State Patrol officials say neither occupant was buckled up in the crash.
It's unknown if intoxicants were factors in the crash.