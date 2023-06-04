MATTAWA - Washington State Troopers say one person was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash south of Mattawa on Sunday.
Troopers say the crash happened at around 4 p.m.
One of the vehicles in the wreck crossed the centerline, resulting in the collision. Two people were seriously hurt in the vehicle that crossed the centerline and the person occupying the vehicle that was struck has died.
The crash happened just west of the Vernita Bridge. The Vernita Bridge spans between Grant County and Benton counties.
